US Couple Sues Fertility Clinic Over Embryo Mix-Up Leading To Birth Of 'Non-Caucasian' Baby

A US couple has sued a fertility clinic after a medical error led to the birth of a "non-Caucasian child" who was not biologically theirs. Steven Mills and Tiffany Score became parents of the infant girl born on December 11, but quickly realised that something was wrong since they are "Caucasian", and the baby displayed the physical appearance of a non-Caucasian child.

Genetic testing confirmed that the baby had "no genetic relationship" to either parent, according to a report in New York Post. The couple also alleged that at least one of their embryos, created from the couple's sperm and eggs and frozen in 2020, may have been implanted in another woman, who is now raising their biological child.

As per the lawsuit, the couple is demanding a full accounting of their embryos from Orlando fertility clinic IVF Life, Inc., run by Dr Milton McNichol. They want the clinic to pay for the genetic testing of any child born under the clinic's care in the past five years.

John Scarola, the attorney representing the couple, said a letter was sent to the clinic earlier this month, demanding that the baby be united with her genetic parents and explain what happened to the clients' embryos.

Moral Duty

The couple is willing to raise the child themselves, but feels it is their moral and legal obligation to unite the baby with the genetic parents and hand her over to them if they wish.

“They have fallen in love with this child,” Scarola said, adding: “They would be thrilled in the knowledge that they could raise this child. But their concern is that this is someone else's child, and someone could show up at any time and claim the baby and take that baby away from them.”

At an emergency hearing on Wednesday (Jan 28) afternoon, lawyers for the couple and the clinic informed Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schreiber that they are nearing a resolution. The clinic has already reached a provisional agreement to proceed with the requested genetic testing.