'Rs 40 Lakh For Baby': Probe Agency Joins Hyderabad Fertility Clinic Case

A massive fertility racket involving a Hyderabad-based facility has seen a significant escalation after the Enforcement Directorate intensified investigations into the financial dealings of the clinic, the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre, and its founder, Dr A Namratha.

Sources told NDTV the central agency questioned the doctor as part of an ongoing inquiry into allegations of money laundering. This was after her arrest by the police.

The ED is focused on tracing proceeds of crime generated through the alleged decade-long operation involving fraudulent surrogacy, baby-selling, and cheating of childless couples.

The agency registered an ECIR, or an Enforcement Case Information Report, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after multiple police cases were filed, starting in 2019.

The core allegations include 'buying' babies from poor women, and 'selling' them to childless couples, who paid up to Rs 40 lakh for what they thought were surrogacy and IVF, or in vitro fertilisation procedures. The list of fraudulent transactions included falsified DNA reports.

These operations were conducted across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and after the clinic lost its licence in 2021.

In fact, the agency believes operations may have extended as far afield as Kolkata.

Last month the ED raided nine locations across these states, including clinics and residences linked to the accused. Documents that reportedly detail the vast sums involved were recovered.

It also appears couples often paid large sums in cash that were moved via couriers.

The ED's investigation runs parallel to another by a special team from the Hyderabad Central Crime Station. So far 24 people - including doctors, agents, and technicians, and excluding the doctor - have been arrested. In addition, Andhra Pradesh government doctors suspected involvement - further highlighting the deep and widespread nexus - have been suspended.

The Enforcement Directorate entering this case is expected to help uncover other facets of the crime, including the identification of assets acquired through the illegal proceeds.