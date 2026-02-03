Video: Delhi Man Collapses On Street, Thieves Rob Him, Leave Him To Die

A video has surfaced from Delhi showing a man collapsing on the street and writhing in pain. While he was lying on the ground, two men arrived on a two-wheeler and, instead of helping him, stole his mobile phone and fled, leaving the man to die.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Vikas Nagar area. CCTV footage shows a man collapsing on an empty street around 4 am. The footage suggests he may have suffered a heart attack or an epileptic seizure.

As the man continued to twist and turn in pain, two men arrived on a scooter. The pillion rider immediately picked up the man's mobile phone. He then returned to his partner but came back a second time to search the man's pockets.

Not finding anything, he looks up, spots the CCTV camera and leaves. The man remained lying there for several hours and eventually died.

Local residents began to gather around the area at around 8 am and informed the police about the body.

Police arrived at the spot after receiving the information and took custody of the body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and police are currently investigating the incident. The man has not been identified yet.