Elderly Couple Celebrate Simple Joy After Their Video Gets 3 Likes On Instagram

A heartwarming video of an elderly couple enjoying a small moment on Instagram is winning hearts online. The clip shows that happiness can often be found in simple things. The short clip shows an elderly couple overjoyed after receiving just three likes on their video shared on social media. Their innocence and simple joy captured the attention of many online.

Family Shares This Special Moment

The video was reportedly filmed by their granddaughter and uploaded to the Instagram account @amma_at_65, handled by Sumitra Singh. According to the account information, the family lives in Delhi and is originally from Uttar Pradesh.

Celebrating Small Joys

In the video, the man smiles and says, "Three people liked this," as he stands next to his wife. The woman behind the camera also praises them, further enhancing the couple's happiness.

The clip was shared earlier this week and is now being praised for how even small moments can bring great joy.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the reaction of elderly couple. People have reacted to the video using the heart emoticon. One user commented, "I get happy after getting one like on the video."

Another user commented, "Dada Ji, You keep smiling like this. I will share your video."