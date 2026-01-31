"If An IAS Officer Can Do It": UP DM Enrols Daughter In Anganwadi Centre

Setting an example to boost confidence in the public education system, Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg has enrolled his three-year-old daughter in a government anganwadi centre, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Garg admitted his daughter, Siya, to the playgroup at the anganwadi attached to a government composite school in Karvi's Naya Bazaar area.

He personally visited the school and completed the admission process around four days ago. Officials said the move reflects the administration's efforts to encourage enrolment in government-run institutions.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Garg said, "The situation is no longer what it used to be. The quality of education has improved continuously, and there is no shortage of resources. If an IAS officer can educate his child in a government institution, ordinary parents should not hesitate."

He added that perceptions around government schools and anganwadi centres have changed significantly in recent years.

The district magistrate stressed that nutrition, health, values and a safe environment are the most important needs in a child's early years, and anganwadi centres are effectively fulfilling this responsibility.

Garg also appealed to parents, villagers and officials to move beyond social perceptions and place trust in government schools and anganwadi centres. "Children here receive education along with values, safety and care. The public education system will become stronger only when people show faith in it," he said.

Since joining the anganwadi, Siya has been seen happily participating in classroom activities. Videos circulating on social media show her playing with toys, engaging in educational activities and dancing with other children to poems, drawing widespread attention online.

Pulkit Garg, who is currently serving his first posting as district magistrate, has completed just four months in Chitrakoot. During this short tenure, he has earned recognition for notable work in the field of water conservation.