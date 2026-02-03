Influencer Charged Over Indecent Remarks Against Indore MP On Water Deaths

In the shadow of Indore's Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy, where deaths continue to raise questions, a fresh controversy has erupted, this time on social media.

The Indore Crime Branch has registered an FIR against a social media influencer from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making indecent and offensive remarks against Shankar Lalwani, the Member of Parliament from Indore.

The complaint was filed by Vishal Gidwani, a representative of the MP, after a video circulated widely on Instagram following the Bhagirathpura incident. The video, police say, contained objectionable language and personal allegations directed at the MP.

According to the Crime Branch, the MP's representative approached the police soon after the video began gaining traction online. Along with the written complaint, videos and screenshots of the controversial Instagram posts were submitted as evidence.

After a preliminary inquiry, police registered a case under Sections 223 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused influencer, identified as Jatin Mishra alias Jatin Shukla, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police officials say the accused runs two Instagram pages and has a combined following of 15,000-17,000 followers. He is known for producing political content and commentary, often targeting public representatives and administrative issues.

In the video in question, the influencer referred not only to Indore, but also mentioned Gwalior and Mandsaur, while narrating an alleged interaction involving the Indore MP in the context of the Bhagirathpura water crisis.

Police say parts of the video crossed the line from criticism into abusive and indecent language, prompting legal action.

Confirming the FIR, Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional DCP of the Indore Crime Branch, said "Based on the complaint and material provided, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken strictly as per facts and evidence."

Officials added that the aim is not to suppress opinion, but to check the spread of objectionable and misleading content, especially during sensitive situations.

The case comes at a time when Indore remains under intense scrutiny following the Bhagirathpura tragedy, where 32 deaths have now been reported, even as official figures presented in court differ. The matter is currently being heard by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which has ordered a judicial inquiry under retired Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta, with a report due by March 5.