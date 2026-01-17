Rahul Gandhi's "Smart City" Jab As He Meets Families Hit By Water Contamination In Indore

A smart city with no drinking water, quipped Rahul Gandhi as he arrived in Indore, India's so-called "cleanest city", to meet victims of the contaminated water tragedy in the city's Bhagirathpura area.

According to local accounts, 24 people have died so far in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water, making it one of the deadliest water-related incidents in the city's history.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived at Indore airport around 11:00 am and went straight to Bombay Hospital, where he met seven patients undergoing treatment after falling ill from contaminated drinking water.

He spoke at length with the patients and their families, inquired about their medical condition, treatment costs, and also sought details related to administrative lapses and the healthcare response.

"This is the new model of a smart city; there is no drinking water. Families fell ill after drinking water. This means clean water is not available in Indore. People are dying after drinking water. This is the urban model," he alleged.

He then left for Bhagirathpura, the epicentre of the contaminated water crisis.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, state in-charge Harish Chaudhary and senior leader Ajay Singh, Rahul walked through narrow lanes of the affected locality, stopping to speak with residents.

He met the families of Geeta Bai and Jeevanlal, who lost their lives after consuming contaminated water, and handed over compensation cheques.

Later, at Sanskar Garden, Rahul Gandhi distributed cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to affected families, while Umang Singhar provided additional assistance of Rs 50,000 per family.

"People are being intimidated. Families have lost their loved ones. Entire households have fallen ill after drinking water. We were promised smart cities this is what that promise looks like today," Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the affected families.

BJP की डबल इंजन सरकार का नया स्मार्ट सिटी मॉडल



पानी में ज़हर,

हवा में ज़हर,

दवा में ज़हर,

ज़मीन में ज़हर,



और, जवाब मांगो तो चलेगा बुलडोजर!



कुछ इस तरह इस मॉडल में गरीबों की मौतों के लिए कोई भी ज़िम्मेदार नहीं होता।



सरकार अभी उनकी लापरवाही से हुई इंदौर की त्रासदी की जवाबदेही… pic.twitter.com/M4iEPKRmij — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2026

The Congress leader underlined that the crisis was not limited to Indore alone.

"This is not just happening here. Similar situations are unfolding in other cities as well," Gandhi said. "The government is not fulfilling its responsibility. Someone must be held accountable. The government should take responsibility for the treatment costs and for the lives that have been lost."

Rahul Gandhi said residents told him that the water tank shown by authorities was merely symbolic.

"People are saying that even today clean water is not available. There is a ban now, but they fear it will be lifted in a few days and the same water will be supplied again," he said. "People want the government to fulfil its responsibility, not just issue assurances."

Responding to questions on whether his visit was political, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have come here to support them. I am the Leader of the Opposition. It is my responsibility to raise their issue and help them. There is nothing wrong in that. If people in our country are not getting clean water, I have to stand with them."