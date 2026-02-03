In Lucknow, School Suspends Students For Eating 'Too Much Chowmein'

When a group of students in Uttar Pradesh helped themselves to chow mein at a school farewell party, being suspended for eating it “too many times” was probably the last thing they expected. The incident took place at St. Mary's School in the Chinhat area during the Class 10 farewell event. According to students, some Class 9 students went to the food counter and took chow mein three or four times.

Suspension Announced Through WhatsApp Voice Note

When the school principal learned about the incident, the administration announced a two-day suspension for the students. The decision was communicated through a voice note shared on the school's official WhatsApp group. "This message is for the students who were creating a ruckus at the chow mein counter. Those who ate it 3-4 times, even using their hands, are suspended for two days," the voice note said. The message stated that the students would be informed via the same group whether they should return to school after the suspension period.

Students Claim They Were Sent Back From School

The following day, when the students arrived at school as usual, they alleged that the principal sent them back home. Some students claimed they were chased away with a stick. After returning home, the children informed their families about the incident. The matter soon drew protests from family members, although no parent has publicly commented on the issue so far.

After the incident gained wider attention, the school administration asked the students to return to school. Responding to the controversy, the school said that such behaviour had not occurred in the institution over the past 25 years. The administration claimed the students had misbehaved at the food counter and described the suspension as a disciplinary action.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)