UP Woman Goes To Sleep, Family Finds 'Snake Skin' On Her Bed, No Trace Of Her

In a quiet village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, the disappearance of a young woman has sparked a wave of superstition, mystery, and a frantic police search. The 20-year-old resident of Singanpur village, who went to sleep in her room on Sunday night, disappeared from her room under circumstances that sound like the plot of a supernatural thriller.

According to the family, the young woman retired to her room as usual on Sunday night. When her mother went to wake her the following morning, the bed was empty. However, what she found left her in shock: her clothes and jewellery were lying on the bed, and right next to them lay what seemed like a 5-foot long snake skin.

As news spread, the village was gripped by rumours of the woman being an "ichchadhari naagin" (a mythical shape-shifting serpent). Adding to the local folklore was the discovery of a snake burrow in the floor of the room where she slept. The family noted snakes had occasionally been spotted there in the past.

"We are devastated and just want our daughter back safely," the family told reporters, pleading for a swift police response.

The local police, led by Ajitmal Circle Officer (CO) Manoj Gangwar, reached the spot and began a probe. "A case has been registered under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint by the father. We have formed several teams to track the woman down," Gangwar said.

While the villagers were busy discussing supernatural theories, the police urged the public not to fall for rumours.

Addressing the 'snake' rumours, the officer said, "The reports of the woman turning into a snake are pure rumours and should be ignored. The presence of the snake skin and clothes could be a deliberate attempt to mislead the investigation or create a distraction."

The police have also seized mobile phones from the household to scan call records and digital footprints.

With inputs from Jahid Akhtar.