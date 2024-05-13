NASA Shares Pic Of Half-Frozen Pangong Lake Taken From Space

As per NASA, the image was taken by a member of the Expedition 70 crew

Space agency NASA routinely captures stunning images of our planet and Universe, leaving people mesmerised. Taking to Instagram, NASA Earth recently shared a picture of a half-frozen Pangong Tso lake taken from the International Space Station.

Notably, the pristine lake is one of the highest lakes in the world, with an elevation of 4,225 meters (13,862 feet), and spans across the borders of India and China. Despite being a high-altitude lake, it is not a freshwater lake, but a salt-water lake. During winter, the lake freezes completely and a marathon is held over it. One of the interesting things about the lake is that it changes colours, depending on weather conditions.

Describing the image, NASA Earth wrote: ''A photograph taken from the International Space Station of Pangong Lake (Pangong Tso). Around the borders of the image are various shades of brown land, representing raised beaches, roads, and deltas. Across the centre of the image are various shades of blue water and ice, representing the lake and ice sheets. The right side of the lake is frozen over, shown by the white and light blue areas.''

As per NASA, the image was taken by a member of the Expedition 70 crew and provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, Johnson Space Center. The pic was shot on January 25, 2024, with a Nikon D5 digital camera using a focal length of 1150 millimetres.

Internet users loved the beautiful image and posted an array of reactions. Reacting to the image, one user wrote, ''An exquisite snapshot of Pangong Lake's winter beauty, capturing the delicate balance of nature and human access in one of Earth's most breathtaking high-altitude landscapes.''

Another commented, ''My precious,'' while others shared love and heart emojis.