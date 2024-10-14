Satellite Pics: China's New Base Near Pangong Lake "Unlike Any Other Site"

Senior Indian military sources who have analysed satellite imagery of a new Chinese base on the North bank of the Pangong Lake say that the site ''is unlike any other site'' that lies on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual control.

The site in question, images of which have been published in this report, lies 36 kilometres East of the LAC on territory China holds. It is approximately 15 km East of a new bridge that China has constructed across the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Ladakh and marks Beijing's latest effort at stepping up pressure in areas near the Line of Actual Control which were previously unoccupied.

Military sources say the site, which features upwards of 70 permanent structures, ''has been dispersed over a wide area. This has been done to reduce the potential impact of missile attacks.'' The site appears to have two primary functions - to accommodate soldiers and porters who are involved in China's construction activity in the area. And to store logistics for potential transfer to locations along the LAC with India. ''Each structure can accommodate 6-8 soldiers or up to 10 tonnes of logistics,'' say military experts. This can include ammunition, including artillery shells.

''A major development initiative appears to be underway at this village, evidenced by the heavy machinery, including cranes, and substantial supply depots,'' says the geospatial imagery expert Damien Symon. ''The settlement is witnessing the development of multiple double-storey buildings alongside village administrative offices and emerging town centres. Electrification efforts are progressing as power lines are drawn from the southern highway. Furthermore, to secure the water supply, a potential pumping station is being constructed to the north, drawing fresh water from an adjacent riverbed. Thanks to these preparations, the village, once established, is likely to be well-shielded from the area's extreme and unforgiving climate.''

In April 2022, the site was clear. However, the construction started in March 2024.

Lt. General DS Hooda (retired), the former Northern Army Commander who speared India's surgical strikes on Pakistani territory, says the site under construction has dual uses. ''It enables China to say that they are only improving facilities for the civilian population, but this is clearly dual-use infrastructure that would be utilised by the military in a conflict.''

The construction of this site also changes facts on the ground. ''Article VII of the 2005 agreement between India and China on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the boundary question states that 'in reaching a boundary settlement, the two sides shall safeguard due interests of the settled population in border areas.' However, by creating these villages in areas claimed by India, where there was no settled population, China is attempting to strengthen its claims and weaken our bargaining position,'' says Lt. General Hooda. ''This is a long game.''

An NDTV report published in July showed Chinese vehicles crossing its Pangong Lake bridge, 15 km from the new site.

The report also identified fortified sites to the North of the bridge, including a likely air defence site which could house a surface-to-air missile battery. This site would likely protect this new Chinese base from aerial attacks.

"The issue of concern is the size and scale of construction and infrastructure so close to the LAC in conjunction with the bridge across Pangong Tso which connects the North and South banks," says Lt. General Satish Dua (retired), a former Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff. "The bridge allows lateral switching of forces and this dual-use village could be used as a logistic hub. We will have to keep a close watch over their activities in the region, which should give us an advance warning of any malafide activities."

Damien Symon, perhaps the closest international observer of fresh developments along the India-China frontier says that construction activity at the new site appears to replicate similar activity in Chinese-held areas on the South bank of the Pangong Lake. "Similar construction activity has recently also been noted near Spanggur Lake's eastern region where another sizeable settlement is under construction approximately 18 kilometres from Rezang La, where Indian forces outmanoeuvred the Chinese during the 2020 border standoff."

The Ministry of External Affairs, which was forwarded these images by NDTV last week, has chosen not to respond specifically to the new Chinese construction activity. However, India has dramatically ramped up infrastructure development along the China frontier. This includes the construction of roads, tunnels, and other military facilities to ensure that Indian forces are well-prepared and can swiftly respond to any challenges posed by Chinese actions along the LAC.

India's Vibrant Villages programme, for which Rs 4,800 crore has been allocated from 2022-'23 to 2025-'26, is aimed at the comprehensive development of villages along the Northern border. The project, which promotes infrastructure development, livelihood opportunities and cultural and heritage promotion targets 2,967 villages in total. The project has a broader strategic goal of maintaining an Indian presence along the border which is seen as a deterrent against territorial encroachments.