Jaya Bachchan Once Hit Bhojpuri Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav With A Stick On Set: "She Hit Me Very Hard, She's Short-Tempered"

Jaya Bachchan, known for short-tempered nature, often hits the headlines for her angry outburts at the Mumbai paparazzi, or to any stranger. Popular Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav AKA

Nirahua, revealed in a recent interview that Jaya Bachchan once hit him with a stick during the shoot. Jaya Bachchan, who played his mother on screen, was supposed to hit him during the shoot. But, she, actually, hit him "hard."

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Nirahua opened up about the BTS incident, that took place during the shoot of Ganga Devi (2012).

In the film, Nirahua acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Talking about the moment when Jaya Bachchan took her on screen job "seriously", Nirahua said, "There was a scene where I had to slap my on-screen wife, and Jaya ji, playing my mother, had to scold me and beat me with a stick. But instead of pretending, she actually hit me. And she hit me hard! She is very short-tempered."

"She beat me up a couple of times, and I told her, 'You're hitting me for real!' She replied, 'Then why did you beat up my daughter-in-law?' I said, 'That was just acting, but you really hit me!'" Diensh Yadav added jokingly.

Looking back now, Dinesh Lal Yadav considered it as prasad (a blessing). "After all, how many people have received the opportunity of working with both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan together?" Nirahua recalled.

However, unlike, Jaya Bachchan, Dinesh Yadav had a pleasant memory of meeting Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The moment Dinesh saw them, he didn't know how to react. However, Big B broke the ice and started making 'nervous' Nirahua comfortable with a conversation and cracking jokes. "He would laugh, talk about my songs, and lighten up the atmosphere," he said.

About Ganga Devi

The film was directed by Abhishek Chhadha. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Vinay Bihari in the lead roles.