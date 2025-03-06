"Iftar Really Special For Me, Not Just For Embassy," Says UAE Envoy To India

UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali on Thursday emphasized the importance of Iftar celebrations, noting that it has become "really special" for him and the embassy.



He shared that the embassy first hosted an Iftar celebration a couple of years ago, and since then, it has grown into a larger and more significant event each year.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Iftar has become really special for me, not just for the embassy. We hosted it for the first time a couple of years ago. It became a larger and larger event every year."

Further, Alshaali emphasized that the Iftar celebrations capture the essence of compassion and values that the UAE is proud of and wants to share with India. He also mentioned the opening of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi as an example of the strong relationship between the two countries.

"The Iftar tonight here captures the essence of compassion of the UAE... You have seen it in the Iftar and in the celebration of the birth of the Prophet, part of it is doing the Iftar and the celebration, but part of it is also getting to express what the UAE is about, capturing all of those values that the UAE is proud of and wants to share with India," he said.

"And this is also why the BAPS Mandir was opened in Abu Dhabi, because this is the kind of relationship and connection we have with India... (India-UAE relations) growing stronger... in the economic and trade sphere and in the aviation sphere as well," he added.

He also announced that a high-level visit is scheduled to take place in April, which is expected to be another success in the series of high-level meetings between the two nations.

"There is a high level visit...it's happening in April. We are all looking forward to that, and hopefully, it will be another success to be added to the list of high-level meetings," he said.

Earlier in the day, the ambassador hosted a Ramadan Iftar celebration at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi.

The event, attended by senior dignitaries, diplomats, government officials, and business leaders, highlighted the deep cultural ties and longstanding friendship between the UAE and India.

