20-Year-Old Killed Amid Argument Over Distribution Of 'Iftari' Sweets: Cops

A 20-year-old man was murdered after a heated argument with another person over distribution of fruits for 'iftari' at Oshiwara in western Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Jogeshwari West on Sunday evening and the victim has been identified as Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh, he said.

"He was attacked by Zafar Firoze Khan (22) and his aides. During the argument, Shaikh had slapped Khan. Both work in a shop making dresses for children. Khan returned with friends and stabbed Shaikh, who died later. One person has been held in the case," he said.

