20-Year-Old Killed Amid Argument Over Distribution Of 'Iftari' Sweets: Cops

The incident occurred in Jogeshwari West on Sunday evening and the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh, he said.

Read Time: 1 min
20-Year-Old Killed Amid Argument Over Distribution Of 'Iftari' Sweets: Cops
One person has been arrested in the case, the police said. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 20-year-old man was murdered after a heated argument with another person over distribution of fruits for 'iftari' at Oshiwara in western Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Jogeshwari West on Sunday evening and the victim has been identified as Mohammed Kaif Rahim Shaikh, he said.

"He was attacked by Zafar Firoze Khan (22) and his aides. During the argument, Shaikh had slapped Khan. Both work in a shop making dresses for children. Khan returned with friends and stabbed Shaikh, who died later. One person has been held in the case," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Iftar, Mumbai, Murder
