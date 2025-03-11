Ramadan 2025: Celebrity Fitness Trainer Suggests Food To Eat For Sehri And Iftaar

Now that Ramadan 2025 has officially begun, people who are fasting from sunrise to sunset might already be experiencing symptoms like lack of energy, increased fatigue or changes in their gut health. Before you start searching for answers to your problems, bear in mind that these reactions are normal and that the secret to a healthy Ramadan is to make thoughtful adjustments at every stage that will ensure your body is fed throughout the month. To help you plan your Ramadan meals, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares what she eats while fasting during the holy month.

In a video shared on Instagram, Yasmin says, "At Suhur, I start with a couple of pieces of watermelon. Next, I have a scoop of plant-based protein powder with water. Then it's one egg and two white burji with one to two slices of Sado bread. Last but not the least, electrolytes in water."

The fitness trainer further shares that she breaks her fast with a khajur, also known as date. Next, she drinks jaggery-sweetened lemonade. After having her refreshing fruit salad, topped with chia seeds, she eats some chicken kebabs for protein. "I wait all day for my cup of coffee. Even though caffeine is dehydrating, I love it. For dinner, it's Mediterranean chicken bowl, which is basically a fancy way to eat chicken, veggies, and rice," Yasmin says.

Finally, she ends her last meal of the day with a piece of dark chocolate.

The side note on the post read, "Balanced, nourishing, and delicious! Here's how I eat during Ramadan. What's your Ramadan essentials?"

Follow Yasmin Karachiwala's carefully curated meal plans to stay healthy during Ramadan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.