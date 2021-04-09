Ramadan 2021 Date In India And Significance

Ramadan 2021 in India begins on April 13

Ramadan 2021: The most awaited time of the year for Muslims, Ramzan or Ramadan, begins on April 13. The Ramadan date however depends on the sighting of the crescent moon locally. The fast or 'roza' for Ramzan lasts for a month from the first sighting of the Ramadan moon. The 2021 Ramadan is likely to last till sundown on May 11. Ramadan culminates in the Eid-ul- Fitr, one of the biggest Muslim festivals. The month-long Ramadan period is considered the most auspicious days in the Islamic calendar.

During Ramadan, Muslims have a meal before the sun rises; this meal is called the suhoor. The first prayer of the day is also at dawn. After sunset, families break the fast with the iftar, a traditional meal of dates, fruits and other items.

Here are 5 key things about Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar The month of Ramadan is all about prayers for humankind, mercy, forgiveness and happiness The Holy Quran was first revealed in the month of Ramdan Roza or fasting in the month of Ramzan is the fourth among the five pillars of Islam The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is in the month of Ramadan

Ramadan 2021: The Holy Quran was first revealed in the month of Ramdan

This year amid the pandemic, there are restrictions for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. No large gartherings have been allowed and worshippers in mosques must wear masks and maintain social distance. Is some parts of the world, the timings for prayers have been capped at 30 minutes.

Ramadan 2021: 5 inspiring quotes to share on Ramadan