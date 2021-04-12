Ramadan Kareem Wishes, Ramzan Mubarak Quotes And Images Here

Ramadan 2021: When we greet people two expressions used are Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan 2021 starts on or around the evening of April 13. This is the second Ramadan being observed by millions of Muslims across the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The start on Ramadan or Ramzan in India depends on the sighting of the crescent moon locally. Muslims celebrate the start of Ramadan by greeting each other with"Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem", which means ''a blessed and generous month to you''.

Ramadan 2021 wishes and images

Ramadan Kareem!

