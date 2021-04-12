Ramadan Kareem Wishes, Ramzan Mubarak Quotes And Images Here

Ramadan 2021 starts on or around the evening of April 13. This is the second Ramadan being observed by millions of Muslims across the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The start on Ramadan or Ramzan in India depends on the sighting of the crescent moon locally. Muslims celebrate the start of Ramadan by greeting each other with"Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem", which means ''a blessed and generous month to you''.
Ramadan 2021: Know 10 things about Ramadan
- Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.
- The Islamic Hijri lunar calendar is 1442
- The term 'Hijri' is related to the Arabic word for 'migration'
- This refers to Prophet Muhammad's move from the city of Mecca to Medina
- Fasting or 'Roza' during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam
- Muslims after their evening meal often engage in special nighttime prayers known as 'taraweeh'.
- Ramadan involves daily prayer, pilgrimage to the Hajj, charity and of course dawn to dusk fast
- This year due to the pandemic, large public prayer gatherings have not been allowed
- Breaking the Ramadan fast will not be a community event this year, people have told to limit 'iftar' to the closest of family relations.
- Mosques around the world have restricted attendance to encourage social distancing in a bid to stop the spread of the pandemic.