Ramadan 2021: Roza Sehri And Iftar Time In Delhi, Kolkata & Other Cities

Ramadan 2021 Images: Know the Roza Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramzan

Ramadan 2021: The holy month for Muslims, Ramadan or Ramzan has started. In India, the Ramadan fast starts on April 14 and ends on May 13. The Ramadan fast is of great significance. During the Ramadan month, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk as fasting is one of the pillars of Islam. The first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar. Historically Ramadan has great importance as this is the time when the Holy Quran was revealed by the Prophet. The month-long Ramadan culminates in one of the biggest festivals for Muslims - Eid ul Fitr. Ramadan, the ninth month of Islamic Hijri Calendar, is about prayers and forgiveness. It is also called Ramzan, Ramadan Kareem or Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Ramadan 2021: Here are the Roza Sehri and Iftar timings in India

Delhi: Sehri - 4:35 AM, Iftar - 6:47 PM

Srinagar: Sehri - 4:33 AM, Iftar - 7:08 PM

Lucknow: Sehri - 4:23 AM, Iftar - 6:31 PM

Kolkata: Sehri - 4 AM, Iftar, 5:57 PM

Guwahati: Sehri - 3:41 AM, Iftar - 5:47 PM

Mumbai: Sehri - 5:08 AM, Iftar - 6:56 PM

Hyderabad: Sehri - 4:47 AM, Iftar - 6:33 PM

Chennai: Sehri - 4.45 AM, Iftar - 6.22 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: Sehri - 5.02 AM, Iftar - 6.32 PM

It is believed that eating sehri is a blessing. Sehri, or suhoor, is the meal that is eaten before the Fajr prayer. The Fajr prayer is one of the five mandatory prayers also known as the dawn prayer. Counted from midnight, it is usually the first prayer of the day and is most significant.