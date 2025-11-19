Mystery Deepens As Family Of 4 Dies On Turkey Vacation, Pesticide Poisoning Suspected

Four members of a family died from suspected food poisoning while vacationing in Turkey. The victims - a Turkish-German woman, her husband, and their two young children - fell severely ill after consuming popular street food in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, located near the Bosphorus Bridge. The family had travelled from Germany for the holiday, People reported.

All four were hospitalised after the incident on Wednesday. Tragically, the children- 6-year-old Kadir and 3-year-old Masal- died on Thursday. Their mother, identified as Cigdem Bocek, died the following day. The father, Servet Bocek, also died on Monday after spending several days in intensive care.

Istanbul's Regional Health Chief, Dr. Abdullah Emre Guner, shared news of the deaths on X. He wrote, "The Bocek family, who fell ill and were hospitalized in Fatih, lost their two children and their mother, and despite all medical interventions, their father, Servet Bocek, also lost his life. I offer my condolences to the families … Our investigation into the incident is continuing diligently."

What Happened?

According to CNN Türk, the Bocek family traveled from Hamburg, Germany, to Istanbul for a vacation on November 9. During their trip, they reportedly consumed a variety of popular street foods, including mussels with rice and "kumpir"- a baked potato loaded with toppings, as well as "kokorec"- a grilled lamb intestines dish, and Turkish delight.

Soon after, the two children began experiencing nausea and vomiting, and the parents developed similar symptoms. The family visited a hospital on November 12 and were discharged the same day, according to Hürriyet Daily News. However, the mother and the children were rushed back with high fevers and vomiting and died on November 13.

New Evidence

Although the initial investigation pointed to suspected food poisoning, new evidence reported by Turkish media and cited by CBS News suggests that the Bocek family may have been exposed to pesticides at their hotel. It is suspected that the family was exposed to a toxic pesticide, potentially a substance like aluminium phosphide, that was sprayed in a ground-floor room to combat a bed bug infestation and may have reached their first-floor room through a ventilation shaft.

Two more tourists reportedly fell ill at the Harbour Suites Old City hotel on November 15. Samples were taken from bedsheets, pillows, water bottles, and blankets as authorities investigate. The family's illness is suspected to be linked to a chemical possibly spread through the bathroom ventilation system.

The number of people under investigation in the case has now risen to 11, including the hotel owner, several staff members, and employees of the pest-control company that recently fumigated the premises. Istanbul's Provincial Health Directorate and the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office are investigating, while the Forensic Medicine Institute will determine the family's cause of death.