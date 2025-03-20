Dhanashree Verma Serves A Glittery Style Moment In Gold

Dhanashree Verma has been acing her fashion game.

Her effortless style reflects perfectly on-screen as well.

Her latest Dekha ji Dekha Maine music video is serving as proof of her impeccable on-screen style sensibilities. The actress was seen exuding sheer elegance in a beautiful contemporary look. She shared some BTS shots from the video on her Instagram and we are impressed.

In the pictures, she was looking stunning as she opted for a glitzy look which consisted of a sequin embellished V-neckline blouse and matching skirt. The monochrome beige skirt came with a front slit that added an extra edge to her look. Paired with boho jewellery, Dhanashree's style was meant to make heads turn. She opted for a chic gold-toned belt to elevate her look. Her classic dewy glam with creamy-matte lips and wispy lashes sealed the beauty deal perfectly.

