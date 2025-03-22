'Wear Your Words': Celebs Who Let Their Clothes Do All the Talking

You must be living under a rock if you have not seen the viral video featuring cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal rocking a “Be your own sugar daddy” t-shirt. The cricketer wore this quirky outfit during the final hearing of his divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The Mumbai family court granted their divorce on Thursday.

This is not the first time a celebrity has made headlines with a slogan on their outfit. Time and again, stars have turned heads with their statement-making fashion choices. Let us take a look at some of the most unforgettable ones:

1. Allu Arjun

In December last year, Allu Arjun was arrested by Telangana Police in connection with the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. But what caught everyone's attention was his outfit – he rocked a hoodie with the iconic Pushpa 2 tagline, "Flower nahin, fire hai." Talk about making a statement even in tough times!

2. Salman Khan

In February 2024, Salman Khan turned heads with his unique airport look. He rocked an Amiri varsity jacket paired with eye-catching pants that had his own picture painted on the back. Yes, you read it right. To top it off, he added a stylish polo cap, making the look even cooler. Too good, Salman, too good!

3. Rhea Chakraborty

When Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in 2020, her t-shirt made a statement against patriarchy. The black tee read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you.” FYI, Rhea was being questioned in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

4. Karan Johar

Karan Johar does not shy away from the “nepo baby” tag – he owns it! Back in January, during a dinner outing with Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora, KJo wore a T-shirt that literally said “nepo baby.” Talk about embracing the controversy in style!

5. Anushka Sharma

Back in 2017, Anushka Sharma did a cover shoot for Vogue. It was her white tee that truly stole the show. Why, you ask? It read, "We should all be feminists." And honestly, we couldn't agree more with Anushka on that one.

6. Rihanna

You can not call yourself a true Rihanna fan if you do not remember her iconic “I'm Retired” look! Last year, she rocked a T-shirt that read, “I'm Retired. This is as dressed up as I get,” playfully teasing fans who were waiting for new music. Classic RiRi, right?

7. Lady Gaga

At the 2010 VMAs, Lady Gaga wore her unforgettable meat dress to protest the US military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy. For the unversed, this policy barred service members from openly discussing their sexuality. The raw-meat outfit, featuring an asymmetrical hemline, was completed with a matching headpiece and footwear – making it one of the most talked-about fashion moments in history.

8. Travon Free

At the 2021 Oscars, Travon Free sent a powerful message with his outfit. He wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket, but the real impact was in the details – the lining was inscribed with the names of individuals who lost their lives due to police brutality in the US. Such a meaningful tribute.

9. Alexandria

In 2021, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made waves at the Met Gala with her fearless fashion choice. She rocked a white gown with "TAX THE RICH" emblazoned across the back in striking red letters. Now that is called using fashion as a megaphone.

10. Lizzo

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Lizzo turned heads with both her style and message. She wore a black Christian Siriano dress covered in bold "VOTE" prints, sending a message months before the U.S. presidential election. She also used her acceptance speech to highlight voter suppression.

Which one of these daring outfits impressed you the most?