"Go Inside Your Room, Have A Good Cry", Salman Khan's Advice To Nephew Arhaan Khan On How To Deal With Breakup And Betrayal

Salman Khan made his much-anticipated appearance on the podcast debut on his nephew Arhaan Khan's YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani. Arhaan Khan was joined by his partners Dev Raiyani and Arush Sharma, where the trio engaged in a candid conversation with the actor. Salman opened up on how to deal with breakups and betrayal.

In the podcast, he advises his nephew Arhaan Khan on how to deal with a breakup and move on quickly. He compared the experience to removing a band-aid, saying, “Even if your girlfriend has broken up with you, let her go. Bye bye. When you have to rip out a band-aid, how do you do it? Slowly? No. Rapidly. Go inside a room, have a good cry and finish the subject. Come out and just say, ‘What's up? ‘How's it going?'”. However, he also emphasised the importance of acknowledging mistakes. He stated, “Always apologise when you have made a mistake. ‘Thank you' and ‘sorry' should come out spontaneously “.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra In A Beautiful Orange Suit Is Ethnic-Chic Perfection

Salman also talks about dealing with different people; he stressed respect. “There is no reason for being disrespectful to anyone. You need to be respectful. And where there is no respect, you don't sit at that table.”. He also spoke about handling betrayal, urging Arhaan to detach quickly. “Get into a relationship; no matter how much time you spend, you may spend 40-50 years, and you realise that I have been stabbed in the back. You should have that power to dip out in the first 30 seconds. Just erase. Out. Done. Khallas. You should behave like it happened six months ago; it could be a relationship or friendship. This has happened to me now, but I have conditioned my mind that it happened to me six months ago, so that pain is a lot lesser.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Ombre Lehenga Is The Only Weekend Blues We Need