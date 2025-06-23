Salman Khan Reveals He Is Working "Even With Brain Aneurysm". How Does The Condition Affect Normal Life?

Salman Khan isn't one to break under pressure, but his 'bones'? That's apparently a different story. In his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor stunned fans by revealing the extent of his ongoing health battles, including a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

Appearing as the first guest of the show's new season, Salman spoke about the physical toll his body has endured over the years.

"I'm out here breaking my bones every day - ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There's also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on," the actor said, describing how he continues to work despite multiple serious conditions.

This revelation has sparked widespread public concern for Salman Khan's health, and what it actually means to live and work with a brain aneurysm.

What follows is a closer look at the condition, what causes it, who is at risk, and how it can impact daily life - physically, mentally and neurologically.

What Is a Brain Aneurysm, And Why Is It So Dangerous?

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman of Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), a brain aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in the wall of an artery due to a weakness in the vessel wall.

"Aneurysm is a condition where there is a weakness in the wall of the artery, which leads to the outpouching of the wall of an artery, creating a small balloon-like structure called an aneurysm. This is basically because the arterial wall in the aneurysm is weak. This site is prone to rupture, causing brain haemorrhage," Dr Gupta explains.

Aneurysms are often called silent killers because they may remain asymptomatic for years, or even for life, until they rupture.

Common? Yes. Harmless? Not Always.

While brain aneurysms are relatively common, often discovered incidentally during imaging for other conditions, not all of them rupture. However, when they do, the consequences are severe.

Dr Rahul Gupta, Senior Director & HOD Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Noida, elaborates, "A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel in the brain, and its seriousness depends on whether it ruptures. An unruptured aneurysm may cause no symptoms and might be discovered incidentally. However, a ruptured brain aneurysm leads to a type of stroke called a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which is a life-threatening emergency with high risk of death or permanent neurological damage."

"Worst Headache Of Your Life" And Other Symptoms

One of the most alarming features of a ruptured aneurysm is the sudden, intense headache, often described as the worst headache of one's life. Other symptoms include nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light, seizures, loss of consciousness and confusion.

Dr Praveen Gupta adds, "The first sign of this disease is the worst-ever headache in life, which can be associated with neck stiffness, tingling, numbness, visual symptoms, and double vision."

In some cases, a "leaking" aneurysm may cause similar symptoms days or weeks before a major rupture, a critical period when intervention could be life-saving.

How It Affects the Brain (Even When Unruptured)

Even if a brain aneurysm does not rupture, its location in the brain can affect cognitive function. Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia, founder of NeuroLeap and HALE, explains, "The location of the aneurysm significantly influences the resulting cognitive and neurological outcomes, even when unruptured. The brain's networks are spatially and functionally organised, so pressure, ischemia, or haemorrhage in specific regions can impair distinct functions."

He notes the following examples:

Frontal lobe/ACom artery: Memory, planning, emotional regulation

Middle cerebral artery (MCA): Speech and attention

Posterior aneurysms: Vision and spatial memory

Post-diagnosis, even without rupture, patients may face "memory loss (hippocampal impact), poor attention and slower processing (network disruption), executive dysfunction (frontal circuits). When we do a whole brain map, this often shows slowed brainwave patterns."

So... What Puts You At Risk? Is Gymming One of Them?

Risk factors for brain aneurysms include high blood pressure, smoking, family history, ageing, genetic predisposition and unhealthy lifestyle.

Dr Praveen Gupta warns, "Excessive physical activities, such as heavy gymming or stunt work, can put increased pressure on the arteries and may cause rupture of an already existing aneurysm."

Kumaar Bagrodia adds, "Genetic predisposition is well-established, especially in familial intracranial aneurysm syndromes."

Key genetic markers include COL3A1 (connective tissue), SOX17 (endothelial health), 9p21/CDKN2A (vascular inflammation). Diseases like polycystic kidney disease (PKD1/PKD2) can raise the risk 5-10x times.

With age, vascular degeneration, oxidative stress, and inflammation further elevate the risk. "Elastin degrades, arteries stiffen, and impaired neurovascular coupling make some brain regions more vulnerable," Bagrodia notes.

Treat It Or Leave It? The Answer Is Not Always Surgery

Not all aneurysms get the scalpel treatment. Treatment for aneurysms depends on multiple factors: size, location, symptoms and risk of rupture.

According to Dr Rahul Gupta, treatment options include:

Monitoring: For small, stable, unruptured aneurysms

Surgical Clipping: A metal clip seals off the aneurysm

Endovascular Coiling: Coils fill the aneurysm via a catheter

Flow Diversion: A stent redirects blood away from the aneurysm

"Not all aneurysms require surgery. Many aneurysms are safely managed without it," says Dr Gupta.

Dr Praveen Gupta also elaborates on diagnostics and surgical methods, "The immediate diagnosis is by CT angiogram or digital subtraction angiography (DSA). We can deploy coils or flow diverter stents to close the aneurysm. If it's not amenable to endovascular treatment, surgical clipping may be used to close the aneurysm so that it does not remain prone to bursting and causing haemorrhage."

Can You Dance With Danger? Apparently, Yes

Given the demanding physicality of Salman Khan's career, many are wondering: Is it really possible to work while carrying such a serious condition?

"Yes, many people with unruptured aneurysms can lead normal lives, including working, performing, or engaging in physical activity, with medical guidance. The ability to continue high-energy activities like acting or dancing depends on symptoms, aneurysm size and stability, and overall health", says Dr Rahul Gupta

The key lies in monitoring, medical supervision and lifestyle management.

The Future: Lasers, Nanotech And Maybe... Light Therapy?

Research is pushing boundaries, and the next few years could radically change how aneurysms are treated.

"Gene therapies like CRISPR, siRNA aim to reduce inflammation in aneurysm-prone vessels by targeting genes like MMP-9 or IL-1β," says Kumaar Bagrodia.

"Drug-loaded nanoparticles are in preclinical testing. Flow diverters are improving - even safe for smaller or distal aneurysms now." He also points to photobiomodulation therapy - using near-infrared light to enhance blood vessel repair and reduce oxidative stress.

Busting Common Myths

There's a lot of misinformation around brain aneurysms, says Dr Rahul Gupta:

Myth: All brain aneurysms will rupture

Fact: Many never rupture and remain symptomless

Myth: Aneurysms only affect older people

Fact: They can occur at any age

Myth: Surgery is always needed

Fact: Many cases are managed non-surgically

Myth: Rupture means certain death

Fact: With prompt treatment, survival and recovery are possible

The Final Word

Salman Khan's revelation has brought crucial awareness to an often misunderstood condition. It also serves as a wake-up call to not ignore warning signs and to prioritise health, because sometimes, the body doesn't scream until it's almost too late.