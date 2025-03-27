Salman Khan Makes A (Fashion) Statement With A Ram Janmabhoomi Watch Worth Rs 34 Lakh

Trust Salman Khan to make a statement with his films or his fashion. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman Khan dropped a series of images on social media. In one of them, Khan is seen wearing a timepiece that is not your everyday Rolexes or Pateks.

Salman picked a Jacob & Co Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 watch worth Rs 34,00,000 for his latest outing.

The Jacob & Co Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Edition 2 is a collaboration with Ethos Watches, says the description on the Ethos website.

The Jacob & Co Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi watch. Photo: Ethos

The watch, says Ethos, "is distinguished not only by its impressive design but also by the unique engravings that reflect the cultural and spiritual essence of the Ram Janmabhoomi site. This limited-edition watch features intricate engravings on the case, showcasing elements tied to the Ram Janmabhoomi and its significance in Indian history."

"The dial is meticulously engraved with a detailed relief of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, symbolising the historical importance of the location. Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu Gods on the dial and the bezel that further highlight the connection to this landmark, blending historical reverence with the modern appeal of the Epic X collection. The level of detail in the engravings reflects the precision that Jacob & Co is renowned for, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the story behind this remarkable timepiece," says Ethos.

The manual watch has a 44 mm case and comes with an orange rubber strap, with a sapphire crystal glass. It is a limited edition watch.

The Ram Janmabhoomi watch is part of the watch brand's India collection. The Epic X India Edition honours Indian heritage and has four iconic monuments — Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India, and Qutub Minar — in intricate 2D titanium designs.

The company introduced two exclusive Ram Janmabhoomi editions, incorporating distinctive cultural motifs and historical significance. It was in October 2024 that Jacob & Co replaced their Gateway of India watch with the Ram Janmabhoomi collection.

Salman Khan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sikandar (March 30), has always been vocal about his multicultural upbringing.

Salman recently spoke about his parents' marriage.

"My mother and father belonged to different cultures and religions. But the issue was not that my father was a Muslim while my mother was a Hindu. The problem was that, ‘Yeh aadmi film industry ka hai'! My nana had a problem that he was from the film industry, not because of anything else," said Salman.

Salman's father, legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan, is a Muslim; while his mother, Sushila Charak was a Hindu. Charak adopted the name Salma Khan after her wedding to Salim Khan.