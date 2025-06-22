Salman Khan Reveals Brain Aneurysm, AV Malformation Diagnosis: "Even After This, I'm Still Working"

Salman Khan recently returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show as the first guest of the new season. Dismissing recent speculation about his health, the actor appeared physically fit, but revealed during the episode that he continues to deal with multiple serious medical conditions.

What's Happening

In a conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Salman responded to a question about marriage by referencing the difficulty of building wealth and the potential financial consequences of divorce.

He expressed concern about starting over at his age if a spouse were to take half his earnings.

"Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day - ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There's also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on)," he said.

He added, "All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se... (And the moment their mood soured, they will take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would've been fine - I could've earned it all back. But now, starting over again...)"

Background

Salman first spoke publicly about his health in 2017 during a promotional event in Dubai for his film Tubelight, revealing that he suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, a condition often referred to as the "suicide disease" due to the intense pain it causes.

The disorder affects the trigeminal nerve, leading to severe facial pain that can be triggered by simple daily activities like brushing teeth or chewing.

He also revealed during the recent show that he has a brain aneurysm and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a weakened blood vessel that can lead to a potentially life-threatening hemorrhagic stroke if it ruptures.

An AVM is a rare and abnormal tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and can result in serious neurological issues if not managed.

In A Nutshell

