Fatima Sana Shaikh Embraces Street Style Chic In A Crop Top And Flared Pants

Fatima Sana Shaikh's fashion diaries are our new favourite inspiration. She has been serving goals with her sartorial avatars for the promotion of her upcoming film Metro… In Dino. The 33-year-old stepped out for another round of promotions and had our full attention in a chic number.

For the event, Fatima Sana Shaikh chose to wear an outfit from the shelves of the contemporary clothing label URA. She embraced a subtle risque factor by wearing a V-neckline white and red striped crop shirt. Collared elements and rolled-up sleeves screamed boss-lady vibes. Meanwhile, the knotted element at the centre added an edge to the fit.

Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a contrasting look when it came to her bottomwear. She slipped into a pair of navy-blue flared pants. The high-waisted silhouette gave her a structured finish. Distressed details around the waist contributed to the grungy charm. The stand-out feature was the criss-cross patterns peeking from underneath. The bold, black straps wrapped around her waist were the X-factor here.

For accessories, Fatima Sana Shaikh walked on the less-is-more route. She expressed her love for the easy-breezy flair by resorting to only a chunky ring on the finger. No necklace, no bracelets adhered to understated look.

Fatima Sana Shaikh kept things minimal for her makeup look. Her radiant skin was the perfect visage for the brush strokes to glide smoothly. Blushed cheeks and some contouring sculpted her face like a true work of art. Adding a few drops of highlighter on the high points simply elevated her dewy allure. Glossy pink-tinted lips delivered a pop of colour.

As for the eyes, Fatima Sana Shaikh skipped the heavy eyeliner and intense kohl game. Instead, she went with a glittery gold eyeshadow for an unmissable shine. She sealed her glam by applying generous coats of mascara to her fluttery lashes. For the final touch, the actress left her coloured tresses open in messy waves.