Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Endometriosis Surgery: 'Didn't Want A Scar On My Stomach'

It can take anywhere between 4-12 years for endometriosis to be diagnosed, according to the World Health Organization. The chronic condition, in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus starts growing outside the uterus, often causes heavy menstrual bleeding, severe pain during menstruation, chronic pelvic pain, nausea, abdominal bloating, and even infertility.

It is estimated to impact 10% of women of reproductive age worldwide, and there is no cure for the condition. In 2024, Shamita Shetty underwent surgery for endometriosis. In a recent episode of Soha Ali Khan's podcast, she opened up about her experience.

Shamita Shetty On Why She Opted For Endometriosis Surgery

Shamita revealed that surgery was not the first option offered to her. "She (Dr Neeta Warty) gave me two options - I think the first thing that doctors opt for is birth control pills because they try to sort it on the hormonal level. I never wanted to go on birth control pills. It was something I was very averse to, but then the pain became so much I actually tried OCPs for a month in desperation," the actor said.

She revealed that the OCPs did not suit her. "The minute it started giving me zits and all that, I was like no. It can't take away my skin now," she shared, adding that the reaction to the pills pushed her to opt for the surgery.

She even asked for a second opinion, but later decided to go with Dr Warty. "Also, there are four cuts. She (Dr Warty) was kind enough to not give me a cut near my naval. I didn't want a scar on my stomach," Shamita recalled.

After the surgery, she was nervous and asked the doctor if endometriosis could return. The doctor replied affirmatively, but the actor is currently focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Shamita Shetty On Endometriosis Diagnosis

Like many patients with endometriosis, Shamita Shetty also struggled to get a diagnosis. The first doctor conducted several tests, all of which came back normal and did not explain the actor's symptoms.

"When those symptoms came back, I thought maybe it was normal. It's part and parcel of being a woman. Certain things are normalised with us, whether it's period pain, anything related to our hormones, it's just normalised with women. We are just expected to go through that," she told Soha Ali Khan.

She further shared that her abdominal pain intensified six to eight months before the surgery. "It's only when the pain woke me up from my sleep that I realised there was a problem. My body was telling me something was wrong," she recalled on the podcast.

Shamita Shetty On Recovery From Endometriosis Surgery

"The recovery, my God. My question was, 'When can I go back to the gym?' She said, '4-6 weeks.' It took me longer," Shamita revealed on Soha Ali Khan's show, All About Her.

She shared that it took her months to regain her stamina. "I was like an old woman for a while. I was walking, stopping, panting, but even after 6-8 weeks, it took me a while to get my strength back and have the guts to go and do a leg workout," she added.

The actor said that it took her a lot of time to get her strength back and go back to the gym. "That's why it took me two years to lose those 5 kg," Shamita concluded.

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