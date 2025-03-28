BSEB Class 10 Result: All You Need To Know About Bihar Board Matric Result

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results for Class 10 board exams. As per reports, the results are expected to be out by March 31, 2025.



Post the announcement of result, BSEB will start the application process for Class 10 result scrutiny and compartment exams. Students who are not satisfied with the results of Class 10 board exams will be able to apply for revaluation of marks. While those who failed to clear any exam will be placed in the compartment category and will be required to qualify the compartment exam.



The BSEB answer keys of the Class 10 board exam were released on March 6. Candidates were given a deadline till March 10 to raise any challenges in the answer key.



To pass the Class 10th examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject.



The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2025. This year, approximately 15.68 lakh students appeared for the examination.



Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce rewards for the top-performing students. Last year, the top ranker received Rs 1 lakh and a laptop, while the second and third rankers were awarded Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with laptops.



Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Past five years' performance

2024: 82.91 per cent

2023: 81.04 per cent

2022: 79.88 per cent

2021: 78.17 per cent

2020: 80.59 per cent



In 2024, Shivankar Kumar from Purnia's District School secured the top spot in the state with 97.80 per cent (489 marks). Adarsh Kumar of V High School, Movajidpur North, in Samastipur district, ranked second with 97.60% (488 marks). The first division was bagged by 4,52,302 students, the second division was bagged by 5,24,965, while a total of 3,80,732 students had got third division.

