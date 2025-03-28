BSEB Class 10 Results: Bihar Board Matric Results Expected Tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon expected to announce the results for Class 10th board exam. BSEB has completed all the preparations regarding the announcement of the board results and is expected to declare the scores anytime soon. BSEB is expected to announce the matric results before March 31, likely on March 28 or 29. Once announced, students can check their results on the board's official website or through NDTV's result portal.

The results will be hosted on the following websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Result announcement through press conference

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor recently stated that the results would be declared either in the last week of March or the first week of April. The announcement will be made in a press conference by both the board chairman and Education Minister Sunil Kumar.

Steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025

Visit the Bihar Board's official, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the active link for the Class 10th result.

Click on the active link for the Class 10th result. Step 3: Enter the required details, including roll number and roll code.

Enter the required details, including roll number and roll code. Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference.

This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 25, with approximately 15.85 lakh students appearing for the matric exams. Of these, 8,18,122 were girls, and 7,67,746 were boys. The examinations took place at 1,677 centres across the state.

The exams were conducted in two shifts each day: the first shift ran from 9.30 am to 12.45pm, and the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm. According to the BSEB, 39 students were expelled from the Class 10 board exams for cheating and using unfair means.

Each subject was worth 100 marks, and students needed to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass. Those who did not meet the passing criteria will have the chance to appear for compartment exams.

