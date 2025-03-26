The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon expected to release the results for Class 10 Board exam. As per reports, the results for the exam will be out by April 5, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website.
The results will be hosted on the following websites:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- biharboardonline.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of the toppers, pass percentages, and other key details.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Results:
BSEB Class 10 Board Result 2025: How to check
- Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled 'BSEB Class 10 Board Result 2025.'
- A new page will open.
- Enter the required credentials and submit.
- Your BSEB Matric Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.
Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Around 15.85 Lkah students appeared in matric exam
This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to 25, with approximately 15.85 lakh students appearing for the matric exams. Of these, 8,18,122 were girls, and 7,67,746 were boys. The examinations took place at 1,677 centres across the state. Each subject was worth 100 marks, and students needed to score at least 33% to pass. Those who do not meet the passing criteria will have the chance to appear for compartment exams.