The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon expected to release the results for Class 10 Board exam. As per reports, the results for the exam will be out by April 5, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website.



The results will be hosted on the following websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com



On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of the toppers, pass percentages, and other key details.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bihar Board Class 10 Results:



