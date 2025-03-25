Bihar Board Class 12 Results Out: Here Are The Toppers And Their Scores

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Intermediate annual exam 2025 today. Around 83 per cent students qualified the exam. Priya Jaiswal (from West Champaran) has emerged as the first topper in Science. She has scored 484 marks securing 96.8 per cent. Akash Kumar is the second topper with 96 per cent. He has scored 480 marks. Ravi Kumar is the third topper with 95.6 per cent. Ankit Kumar, Atul Kumar and Varsha Rani have jointly secured fifth rank in Science stream. Ankit Kumar,Atul Kumar and Varsha Rani have jointly secured fifth rank in Science stream.



The results were declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at around 1.15pm. S Siddharth, additional chief secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, was also present during the announcement.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com

They will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the result.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Inter Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

How to check Bihar Board exam results on NDTV's results page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the results:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Rewards to be offered to toppers

First-rank holders in the Bihar board exams (Class 10 and 12) now receive Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh. Second-rank holders are awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, doubling the previous Rs 75,000, while third-rank students receive Rs 1 lakh, an increase from Rs 50,000. Those securing fourth to tenth ranks now get Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 15,000. In addition to cash prizes, top-ranking students are also awarded a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.





The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, with a total of 12,92,313 students appearing for the exams. This includes 6,41,847 female students and 6,50,466 male students.

