The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the results of the Intermediate annual exam 2025 today. The results will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at around 1.15pm. Once announced, the results for the Class 12 BSEB exams will be available on the official website: interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com
Students will be able to access the results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official websites.
Here are the LIVE updates on BSEB Results:
How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results On NDTV's Results page?
NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.
Here are the steps to check the results:
A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12
You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Check steps to download results
Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Inter Result 2025' link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.
Over 12 Lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 12 exam
The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, with a total of 12,92,313 students appearing for the exams. This includes 6,41,847 female students and 6,50,466 male students.
BSEB Education Minister to announce results
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor released an official statement noting that the Bihar Board results will be announced by the Education Minister Sunil Kumar. As per the official notice, the results of Class 12 will be out on March 25 around 1:15 pm. The result announcement event will also be attended by Bihar Education Ministry's S Siddharth.