Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Here's How Much Cash Prize Toppers Will Get

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results for Class 12 board exam on Wednesday, March 25, 2025. The results will be available on the official websites interbiharboard.com and interresults2025.com, and also on the special NDTV page. Students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth to check their results. The results will be announced at 1.15 pm by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar where other officials of the board and chairperson Anand Kishore will also be present.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Track Live Updates

It has been a practice that BSEB chairperson awards meritorious students with cash prize, scholarships and laptops as a mark of their exceptional performance.

Last year, BSEB increased the prize money for Class 12 to further encourage students to perform better.

Those securing the first rank in Class 10 and 12 will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, an increase from last year's reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Students securing the second position will receive a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. This is double the earlier amount of Rs 75,000.

Students securing third rank will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, which too has been doubled from the earlier prize money of Rs 50,000.

How to check Bihar Class 12 results on NDTV

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the results:

The page to check the result is:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on Submit

Approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 were boys.