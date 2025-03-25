How To Check Bihar Board Class 12 Results On NDTV

Bihar board will on Tuesday announce the result of its Class 12 board examination. According to an update posted by Bihar State Education Board (BSEB), the result will be announced at 1.15 pm today at a press conference by state education minister Sunil Kumar. The result will be available on the board's official website, said Anand Kishore, Chairperson of BSEB. The result will also be available on NDTV's Education page, which has been launched to help students during their exam time.

How to check Bihar Class12 results on NDTV

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the results:

The page to check the result is:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on Submit

For full information about Bihar Class 12 results, check out our special page. It also contains some FAQs to help students.

Approximately 12.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Among the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 were girls, and 6,50,466 were boys.

