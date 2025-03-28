Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 To Be Announced On March 29, Check Details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the matric annual Examination 2025 on March 29 at 12 noon. The results will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna.

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025

Students can access their results online through the official websites:

matricresult2025.com

matricbiharboard.com

NDTV has launched a dedicated result page for students who appeared for the Bihar board exams this year.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

Steps to check the results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab indicating the results for Class 10

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.

Over 15 Lakh Students Await Results

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2025. This year, approximately 15.68 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Bihar Board's official, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the active link for the Class 10th result.

Enter the required details, including roll number and roll code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Topper Rewards And Passing Criteria

Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce rewards for the top-performing students. Last year, the top ranker received Rs 1 lakh and a laptop, while the second and third rankers were awarded Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with laptops.

To pass the Class 10th examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

Students are advised to keep checking the BSEB's official website for the latest updates.