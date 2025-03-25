Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12th Exam 2025: Compartment, Scrutiny Dates Announced

BSEB Class 12 Result 2025: Students who are not satisfied with their scores in one or more subjects, based on the results declared today, have the opportunity to apply for scrutiny.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2025: The board is expected to release results of Compartment Exam by May 31.
Education Result

Bihar Board Class 12th Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Intermediate Annual Examination 2025. The board has also released the dates for scrutiny and the Compartment Exam.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny

Students who are not satisfied with their scores in one or more subjects, based on the results declared today, have the opportunity to apply for scrutiny.

They can submit their online applications for scrutiny of their answer sheets from April 1, 2025, to April 8, 2025. Detailed information regarding the process will be provided later through an official notification.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025

This year, online examination forms for the Intermediate Special Examination 2025 and the Intermediate Compartmental Examination 2025 will be available from April 1, 2025, to April 8, 2025.

The board is expected to release the results of the Intermediate Special Examination and Intermediate Compartmental Examination by May 31, 2025. This will allow students who appear for these exams to secure admission to higher education institutions within the same academic session, avoiding a one-year delay.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Results: Key Highlights

This year, out of a total of 6,11,365 students who appeared for the BSEB Inter Exams 2025, 5,05,884 passed, while 1,05,481 failed, recording a pass percentage of 86.56%. Compared to the previous year, when 87.21% of students passed, the pass percentage has declined slightly.


In the Commerce stream, 94.77% of students have passed, while the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 89.50%. Priya Jaiswal secured the top position in the Science stream, Raushani Kumari topped in Commerce, and Ankita Kumari and Shakib Sah emerged as toppers in the Arts stream. 

