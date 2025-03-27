Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Announcement Anytime Soon, Check Expected Dates

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10th result soon. As per reports, the board has completed almost all preparations, and the results may be declared anytime. It is expected that BSEB will release the matric results before March 31, likely on March 28 or 29. Once announced, students can check their results on the board's official website or through NDTV's result portal.

Why March 28 or 29?

The speculation around these dates arises because March 30 falls on a Sunday, followed by Eid on March 31. With limited working days available, the board is expected to release the results before these dates. However, BSEB has yet to make any official announcement regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration.

Confirmation From BSEB Chairman

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor recently stated that the results would be declared either in the last week of March or the first week of April. Following the usual practice, the board is likely to hold a press conference to announce the results, where both the board chairman and Education Minister Sunil Kumar may be present.

Over 15 Lakh Students Await Results

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25, 2025. This year, approximately 15.68 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check

Visit the Bihar Board's official, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the active link for the Class 10th result.

Enter the required details, including roll number and roll code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Topper Rewards And Passing Criteria

Like previous years, the BSEB is expected to announce rewards for the top-performing students. Last year, the top ranker received Rs 1 lakh and a laptop, while the second and third rankers were awarded Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with laptops.

To pass the Class 10th examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject.

Students are advised to keep checking the BSEB's official website for the latest updates.