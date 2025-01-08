BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Details

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the admit cards for the Class 10 examinations for 2025. School heads can download the admit cards by visiting the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. They are required to enter their unique user ID and password to access the admit cards.

The Bihar School Examination Board posted on X in Hindi: "Admit Card issued by BSEB for Matriculation Annual Examination 2025."

Through the Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card, students will be able to participate in the internal assessment or practical examination scheduled to be held from January 21, 2025, to January 23, 2025. This admit card will be valid for both the theoretical and practical examinations of the Bihar Board Matriculation. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination will be conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2025.

BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Log in"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your user ID and password

Step 5. Download the admit card and print hard copies to distribute among the students

However, no changes of any kind will be made to the admit cards issued to students by any school principal. The board has instructed schools that, under no circumstances, admit cards should be issued to students who are not promoted, have failed, or were absent in the set-off examination.

The BSEB has issued a helpline number and stated that in case of any inconvenience in downloading the online admit card, one can call 0612-2232074.