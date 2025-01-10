'Make Childless Women Pregnant, Get Rs 10 Lakh': Bihar Cops Bust Unique Scam

Make childless women pregnant and earn big money: that was their business pitch. It did work until the gang was busted and three people were arrested from Bihar.

The alleged scam was reported from Kahuara village in Nardiganj subdivision of Nawada district.

Cyber scamsters ran an 'All India Pregnant Job Service', through which they lured prospective customers and then blackmailed them, said the police.

According to the offer, they tempted people with Rs 10 lakh in exchange for making women pregnant, said the police. Even in case of failure, said the police, the customers were promised Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

"Three people have been arrested. They provide 'All India Pregnant Job Service' and also run a 'Playboy Service'. Their MO (Modus Operandi) is that they put advertisements on Facebook. After that many people call them. In the name of registration, these people ask for prospective customers' PAN Card, Aadhaar card, selfie. They then collect money from the people who fall into the trap of this temptation in the name of registration and booking hotels," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Imran Pervez.

Those arrested have been identified as Prince Raj, Bhola Kumar and Rahul Kumar.

Six mobile phones have been recovered from the arrested accused through which WhatsApp chats, customers' photos, audio recordings and bank transaction information have been obtained, said the police officer.

(With inputs from Ashok Priyadarshi)