CBSC Bihar Police Constable 2025: Provisional Answer Key To Be Released Soon, Details Here

CSBC Bihar Constable 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Bihar Police Constable 2025 examination soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the answer on the official website of the board, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: How To Download Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Bihar Police Constable Provisional Answer Key Download.

Enter your registration number and date of birth and select your date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: Category-Wise Seats

A total of 19,838 seats are available for the post of Bihar Police Constable. Here is a breakdown of seats reserved for different categories:

7,935 posts are reserved for unreserved categories

1,983 posts are reserved for EWS

3,174 posts for Scheduled Caste (SC)

199 posts for Scheduled Tribe (ST)

3,571 posts for Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

2,381 posts for Backward Class (BC)

595 posts are reserved for women of the Backward Class (BCW)

Candidates are required to go through two stages- Written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to become eligible for the post of Police Constable.

The written examination is held for a duration of two hours for a total of 100 marks, with each question carrying 1 mark. Candidates who qualify in the written examination go through the PET- in which their physical health is checked.

The written examinations were conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3, 2025.