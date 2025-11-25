Advertisement

CSBC Bihar Police Constable: Admit Card Out For Written Exam, PET, Download Link Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit cards have been released for the written exam and Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can download them from the official website.

Bihar Police Admit Card: written examination for testing candidate's knowledge

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for Bihar Police Constable written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - csbc.bihar.gov.in. This year's recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,128 vacancies with pay level 2 and 3.

Of the total vacancies, 1,603 posts are available for Alcohol Prohibition Cop and 2,417 posts for Chamberlain.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable: Selection Process

The first stage of the selection process includes the written examination for testing candidate's knowledge from subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The examination is held for a duration of two hours as OMR based for 100 questions with one mark awarded for each question. The level of the examination is Class 10.

Those who clear the first stage qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which tests the running, high jump and shot put capability of the candidate. It is mandatory for candidates to be eligible in all of the tests to qualify.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of all tests.

The last stage is the Document Verification process which requires candidates to submit their valid id proof, driving license for mobile squad constable, Intermediate examination passing certificate, marksheet and more.

