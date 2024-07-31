CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2023 Admit Card Out, Check Details

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Constable written exam 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of CSBC by using their login credentials.

CSBC earlier released the city intimation slips for the Bihar Police Constable written exam.

The exam will be held on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, 28, and 31 this year in 38 districts of Bihar. It will be conducted in one shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. The vacancies are open for 21,391 posts.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Syllabus

The level of the written examination will be of class 10 (Matric) or equivalent level of the Bihar School Examination Board. The written examination subjects will include: Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics), Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany), General Knowledge and Current Affairs. There will be objective questions. The written examination will be of 100 marks. There will be a total of 100 questions in a question paper of two hours, with one mark given for each correct answer.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Educational qualification

Candidates aspiring for Constable posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) by August 1, 2022, or hold a Maulvi certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of the Bihar State Government, a Shastri (English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board of the Bihar State, or an Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the State Government.



