Bihar Police Constable Exam Admit Card Released, Download Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card/hall ticket for the Bihar Police Constable written examination scheduled for July 20, 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, under the "Important Links", click on Download Admit Card.

A new link will open.

Click again on "Download 01/2025 Written Exam Admit Card".

Enter your registration id and mobile number, select your date of birth.

Click on "Submit".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

CSBC Constable 2025: Check Admit Card Release Date For Upcoming Bihar Constable Exams

July 16 exam: July 9

July 20 exam: July 13

July 23 exam: July 16

July 27 exam: July 20

July 30 exam: July 23

August 3 exam: July 27

The admit card will include details such as Exam Centre name, roll number, guardian's name and other details.

Candidates must make sure to cross-check the details such as name, photograph and signature on the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they must immediately inform the authorites of the same.