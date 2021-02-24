Bihar Constable Exam Admit Card Released

CSBC releases admit card for Bihar Constable exam

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Bihar constable exam which is scheduled to be held on March 14 and March 21.

Download CSBC Admit Card

The exam will be held for filling a total of 8,415 vacancies.

The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and the standard of the question in the exam will be of intermediate (Class 10+2) level. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to cpmplete the exam which will have 100 questions.

The cut off marks in the exam is 30% marks; candidates who score above 30% marks will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test. The marks obtained in the written exam will not be considered in the final merit list. The written exam will only be a qualifying exam for the physical efficiency test.

In the written test candidates will be asked questions from Hindi, English, mathematics, social science, science and general awareness. The question paper will be objective type having multiple choice questions.

The final merit list for selection of constables will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the physical efficiency test.

