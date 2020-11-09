Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test Admit Card Released

CSBC Bihar has released the admit card of the physical efficiency test of Constable selection.

Admit cards have been released for the physical efficiency test (PET) of Bihar Police Constable recruitment. Candidates who are eligible for the PET can download the admit card from the website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).

Bihar Constable PET Admit Card

The Constable recruitment was notified in October 2019. Over 11,880 constable will be recruited in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

The PET will be held from December 7 till January 30, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July, 2020; it was however postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admit cards for the exam were released in June. Candidates who could not download their admit cards in June can download it now.

CSBC has said that in case candidates are unable to download the admit card in November, it will reopen this facility in December.

The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks scored by candidates in the PET.

