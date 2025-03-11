Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 19,838 Posts, Check Details

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC), has released the recruitment notification for constables in Bihar Police. The application process is scheduled to start on March 18, and the last date to apply is April 18, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can check and download the detailed notification by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 constable posts. Out of these, 6,017 posts are reserved for women.

Category-wise seats:

7,935 posts are reserved for unreserved categories

1,983 posts are reserved for EWS

3,174 posts for Scheduled Caste (SC)

199 posts for Scheduled Tribe (ST)

3,571 posts for Extremely Backward Class (EBC)

2,381 posts for Backward Class (BC)

595 posts are reserved for women of the Backward Class (BCW)

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Educational Qualification

The educational qualification for the post of constable is an Intermediate (10+2) pass certificate issued by the Madarsa Board of the Bihar State Government, a Shastri (with English), or an Acharya (without English) certificate issued by the Sanskrit Board of the Bihar State Government, or any other equivalent educational qualification recognized by the State Government.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe reservation category, female candidates of all categories, and transgender candidates who are natives of Bihar: Rs 180

For all remaining categories of candidates: Rs 675

In addition to the examination fee mentioned above, candidates will also have to pay the charges prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted as a bank charge during the online payment process.