CSBC Bihar Driver Constable: Registration Begins For 4,361 Posts, Here's How To Register, Fill Form

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has started the registration process for the post of Bihar Driver Constable today, July 21, 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the board, apply-csbc.com.

Candidates applying for the post will have to register and fill the application form.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: How To Apply For Driver Constable?

Visit the official website, apply-csbc.com.

Click on "Step-1 Registration".

Scroll down and click on "Proceed To Registration and Payment".

A new page will open.

Enter your personal details, the post you are applying for and other details.

You will be successfully registered for the post.

After registering, you will have to fill the application form through the same website.

Click on "Step-II Application form".

Enter your registration id and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" and fill the application form.

After filling, you can also view the application status on the home page.

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 4,361 vacancies are available for the post of Driver Constable. Here are vacancies reserved for different categories.

For Unreserved Categories (UR) - 1,772 vacancies

For Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 436 vacancies

Scheduled Castes (SC) - 632

Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 24

Economically Backward Classes (EBC)- 757 vacancies

Backward Classes (BC) - 492 vacancies

Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) - 248 vacancies

Candidates applying for the post will be required to go through the written examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Motor Vehicle efficiency test and Document Verification (DV).

Those who qualify all the tests will be considered eligible for the post of Driver Constable.

Candidates can apply for the post of Driver Constable until August 20, 2025.