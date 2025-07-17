Bihar Driver Constable Registration Process Starts From July 21 For 4,361 Vacancies, Apply Here

CSBC Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the notification for recruitment of Driver Constables in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Forces. Candidates will be able to apply for the post of Driver Constable from July 21, 2025 on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

CSBC Constable 2025: Number of Categories Available-Category-Wise

A total of 4,361 vacancies are available for the post of Driver Constable. Here are vacancies reserved for different categories.

For Unreserved Categories (UR) - 1,772 vacancies

For Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 436 vacancies

Scheduled Castes (SC) - 632

Scheduled Tribes (ST) - 24

Economically Backward Classes (EBC)- 757 vacancies

Backward Classes (BC) - 492 vacancies

Backward Classes Welfare (BCW) - 248 vacancies

CSBC Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates will be required to go through a written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be eligible for the post. After qualifying both the tests, the candidate will be considered for the Motor Vehicle efficiency test and Document Verification (DV).

Candidates under the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 180 and other category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 675.

The last date of applying for Driver Constable is August 20, 2025.