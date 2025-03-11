Avoid Alcohol, Tea, Coffee, Cold Drinks: Mumbai Civic Body BMC Amid Heatwave

Amid the heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and its surrounding districts, the city civic body on Monday issued guidelines, appealing to residents to stay hydrated and take other precautions to avoid adverse impacts of soaring temperatures.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a late evening release, listed "Do's and Dont's" for residents in accordance with guidelines formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The civic body said currently some parts of Maharashtra, including Greater Mumbai, are experiencing a heatwave as per the India Meteorological Department's forecast and this situation may continue till March 11.

"Similarly, such situations may occur frequently in the months of March and April. In the backdrop of the frequent occurrence of heatwaves, guidelines are issued on what citizens should and should not do during this period," the release said.

The BMC has advised residents to drink adequate water even if not feeling thirsty, wear light weight, loose cotton clothes, wear sunglasses, footwears and carry umbrellas while stepping out of homes/ offices to deal with heat-related discomfort, and avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, or cold drinks, among other measures.

In case a person shows heatstroke symptoms, he/she should be kept in a cool place or under a shed and efforts should be made to bring down the body temperature, according to the release.

"Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal temperature water on the head," it advised.

"Give the person ORS (mixture of water, sugar, and electrolytes), lime water, or any other drink which will help rehydrate the body," the release said, suggesting to rush the person to the nearest health centre or hospital as "heatstroke could prove fatal" if not treated on time.

"For avoiding heatstroke, citizens should follow the suggested tips and guidelines," the BMC said.

