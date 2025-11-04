Inside Canada's Mass Visa Cancellation Plan That May Target Indians

Amid concerns over possible fraud, Canadian authorities are reportedly seeking the power to cancel applications for a group of visa holders, including some Indians. The Canadian authorities have partnered with US entities to identify and cancel fraudulent visitor visa applications from India and Bangladesh, CBC News reported, citing internal documents.

The report came amid Ottawa's clampdown on international students that has hit applicants from India particularly hard. In August, Canada rejected about 74 per cent of Indian applications -- which is nearly three out of four applications -- for permits to study at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

Now, citing a departmental presentation to the immigration minister's office, CBC reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and their US partners have formed a working group to empower authorities to refuse and cancel visas, singling out India and Bangladesh over "country-specific challenges".

The document reportedly said the mass cancellation powers could be used in scenarios such as a pandemic, war and "country-specific visa holders". Though Canada's Immigration Minister Lena Diab has publicly acknowledged the government is seeking such powers to use during pandemic or war situations, she has made no mention of country-specific visa holders.

A bill to legalise the provision has been tabled in the Canadian parliament, and Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is seeking to pass it swiftly, the report added.

Protests Against The Bill

Over 300 civil society groups have reportedly raised concerns over the legislation, saying group cancellations would give the government the ability to set up a "mass deportation machine".

Quoting immigration lawyers, CBC also reported that the government might be seeking the mass cancellation power to reduce its growing backlog of applications.

Why Indians Were Singled Out

The documents reportedly highlighted that asylum claims from Indian nationals have increased from fewer than 500 a month in May 2023 to about 2,000 by July 2024. It claimed that verifying temporary resident visa applications from India slows down application processing.

The processing time reportedly rose from an average of 30 days at the end of July 2023 to 54 days a year later. Due to this, approvals also started dropping in 2024 -- from more than 63,000 in January to about 48,000 in June -- as it committed more resources to verification.

The presentation also noted a rise in Indian passengers who were not allowed to board aeroplanes as of the summer of 2024. By July 31, 1,873 applicants had been identified for further questioning and sent procedural fairness letters outlining their rights and potential legal recourse.

India has been Canada's top source of international students over the past decade. In August, it also had the highest study-permit refusal rate of any country with more than 1,000 approved applicants.